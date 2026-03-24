Arunachal: Deomali Students Shine at Youth Parliament

DEOMALI- Students from Wangcha Rajkumar Government College have secured top positions at the State Round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament–2026, reflecting growing youth participation in policy discussions and academic forums.

Representing the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of the college, Esha Kumari Sah and Toawang Atoa secured the second and third positions respectively in the competition. The event was held at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and witnessed participation from students across the state.

The Youth Parliament focused on the theme “Union Budget 2026: Strengthening the Indian Youth’s Path Towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” encouraging participants to examine the role of fiscal policy in shaping opportunities for young citizens and contributing to long-term national development.

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Participants presented their perspectives on economic planning, youth empowerment, and governance, engaging in structured debates aimed at simulating parliamentary discussions.

Officials from the institution noted that the achievement reflects both individual performance and the academic environment fostered by the college. The NSS Unit, guided by the motto “Not Me But You,” has been involved in various initiatives focused on community service and personality development.

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The performance of the students highlights the increasing role of academic institutions in nurturing critical thinking and public discourse among youth, particularly in regions like Arunachal Pradesh where platforms for such engagement are expanding.