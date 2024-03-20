ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DEO Papum Pare Convenes meeting with the political representatives

He urged all the political representatives to abide by them to avoid any law-and-order issues.

Last Updated: March 20, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: DEO Papum Pare Convenes meeting with the political representatives

YUPIA-  DEO Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen briefed the representatives of the political parties about the Model Code of Conduct during a meeting held here at the DC Conference Hall on Tuesday.

Highlighting the Do’s and Dont’s of the MCC, DC Bomjen informed that MCC are a set rules that gives a level play to all the candidates for a free and fair election. He urged all the political representatives to abide by them to avoid any law-and-order issues.

DEO Bomjen also spoke about expenditure monitoring system of ECI, where officers appointed as expenditure monitoring team keeps a tab on the expenditure incurred by the candidates during campaigning.

“Therefore, utmost care should be exercised to avoid overspending, which can draw the attention of the ECI leading to legal consequences,” he added while urging the political representatives to meticulously maintain the accounts and submit daily expenditure reports to the Expenditure observer.

He also spoke about the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee(MCMC) and asked the political party representatives to obtain pre- certification of their political advertisements before being telecast/broadcast on TV and cable networks/Cable channels; advertisements to be displayed year round in the cinema halls, radio including FM channels, audio visual displays in public places; advertisements in e-newspapers, use of bulk SMS/recorded voice messages and advertisements on social media and internet websites .

SDO Doimukh highlighted the important aspects of the nomination process which begins from 20th March.

EAC Naharlagun and Nodal Officer Election Expenditure Monitoring, Khoda Bhat reiterated the need to maintain a proper account of the election expenditures.

