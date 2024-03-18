Arunachal: DEO LSD and Keyi Panyor briefs political parties for peaceful poll

ZIRO- The District Election Officer for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Districts Vivek H.P, briefed the representatives of major political parties on Model Code of Conduct ( MCC ) and do’s and don’ts for conduct of smooth and peaceful elections at the twin districts.

During a briefing session at the Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today, the DEO made a detailed presentation and briefed the representatives of the BJP, INC, NPP, PPA and NCP on the MCC, the do’s and don’ts and also presented them with hand outs of Election Commission of India guidelines.

The DEO informed that the defacement of public properties and premises will be cleared by the flying squads and urged the political parties to make the task easier by removing their posters and banners from public places. The DEO also explained the rules and regulations of expenditure monitoring and the compliances needed from the political parties.

The DEO further informed that the nomination process for the contesting candidates would start from 20th to 27th March in between 11 am to 3 pm, scrutiny on 28th, last date for withdrawal of candidature on 29th, and finalization of the candidates on 30th March.

While informing of a series of orders issued in view of the MCC, the DEO informed it was mandatory for publisher of any election pamphlet or poster to mention the name of the editor, direction to the HGBs and GBs to refrain from participating in election campaigning, prohibition on use of loudspeaker for public meeting for electioneering purpose, carrying of firearms, sharp edged lethal weapons in public places and deposit of firearms at the nearest police station by 27th March, order for closure of Arms shops in the districts, and prohibition of misuse of public property and public space by any political party or candidate in the twin districts.