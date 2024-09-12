Arunachal: DEO, LS and KP dists chairs Special Summary revision meet

Arunachal

DEO also urged the office bearers of the political parties to appoint Booth Level Officers and directed the EROs and AEROs to periodically review the work of the BLOs.

ZIRO-   The District Election Officer (DEO) for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Districts  Vivek H.P chaired a meeting in connection with the conduct of Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls for both the Districts at the Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

During the meeting attended by Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and representatives of political parties of the twin Districts, the DEO informed that Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for Special Summary Revision-2025 and added 01.01.2025 as the qualifying date of the same.

The DEO also impressed upon all the functionaries especially the representatives of various political parties to render their full cooperation for smooth and successful conduct of the revision process in order to ensure publication of clean and error free electoral rolls for 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli (ST) Assembly Constituencies.

Further, the DEO also urged the office bearers of the political parties to appoint Booth Level Officers and directed the EROs and AEROs to periodically review the work of the BLOs.

