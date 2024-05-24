ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DEO appeals to maintain peace and tranquility during vote counting

The DEO informed that counting of the votes would take place at Abotani Hall where the EVM’s are stored on 2nd and 4th June for Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies respectively.

ZIRO-  The District Election Officer (DEO )  for Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri District Vivek H.P appealed the political parties and candidates of 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituencies to maintain peace and tranquility during the counting of votes on 2nd and 4th June.

Addressing a meeting comprising the representatives of the political parties, candidates and election officials at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today, DEO Vivek H.P said the candidates and their supporters had shown immense maturity, dignity and resilience during the polling process and hoped the same spirit would be maintained during the counting day also.

The DEO informed that counting of the votes would take place at Abotani Hall where the EVM’s are stored on 2nd and 4th June for Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies respectively. Counting of votes on 2nd June for 16th Yachuli A/C for the postal ballots will start at 6 am while counting of EVM votes will start at 6.30 am, informed the DEO, while adding the counting process should be over by 10.am followed by declaration of the result.

Urging the political parties to nominate their counting agents, the DEO informed there would be separate tables for counting of postal and EVM votes. There would be four rounds of vote counting for the 43 polling stations of 16th Yachuli AC. During the three rounds, EVMs of 42 polling stations would be counted while counting of the remaining last polling station would be taken up in the 4th and last round, informed the DEO.

Meanwhile, the first round of training to counting officials was imparted today by AERO and master trainer Tenzin Yangchen. The counting officials were explained in depth of the counting process. Another two more rounds of trainings are scheduled to be imparted to the officials.

