Arunachal: Delegation requests APU to introduce Master’s Programs in Mass Communication & Psychology

PASIGHAT- In a welcome development for aspiring media professionals and mental health practitioners in Arunachal Pradesh, a delegation comprising representatives from the Contemporary Communiqué Club (C3), All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association (AAPPA), All East Siang Students’ Union (AEDSU), Adi Baane Kebang-Youth Wing (ABK) and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) Debate and Symposium Secretary-Nun Pertin met with officials at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here on Monday.

The delegation, led by Prem Taba (Chair, C3) and Dr. Kombong Darang (General Secretary, C3), submitted formal representations to the university Registrar, Narmi Darang, and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tomo Riba. These representations urged the university to establish Master’s degree programs in Mass Communication and Psychology.

Citing the state’s rising need for skilled media professionals and the lack of readily available postgraduate options in Arunachal Pradesh, the C3 delegation highlighted the importance of a Master’s program in Mass Communication.

They emphasized how such a program would equip students with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the modern media landscape and contribute to the state’s intellectual capital.

Representatives from the AAPPA echoed similar concerns, stressing the urgent need for a Master’s program in Psychology.

They highlighted the growing mental health concerns in the state and the limited availability of postgraduate programs in psychology within Arunachal Pradesh. This program, they argued, would help address the critical shortage of qualified mental health professionals needed to support the state’s population.

The delegation was met with a positive response from the university administration. Both the Registrar and the Vice Chancellor expressed their appreciation for the initiative and assured them that their requests would be considered “on priority basis” during the upcoming academic and executive council meetings.

The university officials also sought cooperation from stakeholders like AAPSU, ABK, and AEDSU in developing APU further and catering to the evolving needs of the state.