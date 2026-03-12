Arunachal Delegates join Tenchuk prayers in Dharamshala

DHARAMSHALA- A Tenchuk (Long Life Prayer) Offering Ceremony for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama was held in McLeodganj, Dharamshala, bringing together representatives of Tibet Support Groups from across India.

The ceremony was organised by the Tibet Support Groups of India and attended by hundreds of delegates, including a large contingent from Himalayan Suraksha Manch Arunachal Pradesh (HSMAP).

The Arunachal Pradesh delegation was led by Tarh Tarak, President of HSMAP, and Nima Sangey, Secretary General, along with Kaling Moyong, State President of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Several public representatives and officials from Arunachal Pradesh were also present at the event. These included Alo Libang, MLA and Advisor to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as chairpersons of various state government boards, corporations and commissions such as Nyamar Karbak, Taba Tedir, Hawa Bagang, Lokam Tassar, Yalem Taga Burang, and Nalong Mize.

Other attendees included Kaling Pertin, Tsering Dolma, Chief Engineer Ado Burang, businessman Ha Tatu, and Tarik Talom, along with dignitaries and delegates from different parts of the country. Former minister Anok Wangsa and Tanyong Tatak were also among those present.

On the occasion, Himalayan Suraksha Manch Arunachal Pradesh released a commemorative souvenir, which was formally released by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama during the Tenchuk programme held on the eve of his 90th birth anniversary.

R.K. Khrime, National Convener of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India and Chairman of the Tenchuk Organising Committee, said representatives from 24 Tibet Support Groups across India participated in offering prayers for the long life, good health and continued guidance of the Dalai Lama.

Recalling his meeting with the Dalai Lama in 1977 during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Khrime expressed gratitude for the opportunity to facilitate interactions between His Holiness and the Government of India at the time.

Meanwhile, Tarh Tarak and Nima Sangey reaffirmed the commitment of Tibet Support Groups to support the resumption of dialogue on the Tibet issue, the continuation of the centuries-old institution of the Dalai Lama, and the broader effort to keep the Tibetan cause alive in national and international forums.

They also extended their appreciation to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the International Tibet Conference Organising Committee (ITCO), and the Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India for organising the ceremony.

The event concluded with collective prayers and expressions of devotion for the long life, good health and continued guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, with participants highlighting his message of compassion, peace and harmony.