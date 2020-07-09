Arunachal: Delay in construction of 35 bedded Covid hospital- Alo Libang

Midpu- Health Minister Alo Libang alongwith Health Secretary P. Parthiban and health officials on Thursday visited the site at Midpu where of 35 bedded pre-fabricated Covid Hospital will be established. Talking to Arunachal24, minister said that the construction of covid hospital will be delayed. As our new plan, we enhanced the bed of this hospital from 35 to 60. The hospital will also have ventilator and other facilities, said Alo Libang.

The minister informed that ” The remaining two cabins are on the way. “The cabins are coming from Tata Steel, Jamshedpur. There was lot of demands from various parts of country and therefore our order was delayed. But now things are improving and they have assured faster delivery in future,” said Libang.

He also said the dedicated Covid 19 hospital will further be upgraded. “It will become 60 bedded hospital of which 10 will have ICU facilities to treat critical patients and the remaining 50 will have oxygen supply and treat moderate patients,” he said. The health minister informed that order for the new cabins are being placed and claimed that new cabins will be much better than present lot.

The minister further said government is constructing dedicated Covid 19 hospital to ease the burden on TRIHMS. “We want TRIHMS to be freed of Covid 19 patients as chances of infection are high. TRIHMS has one of the best facilities and therefore people visited it for various treatments,” said minister Libang.

He also said provisions like construction of boundary wall as demanded by local people are being considered by the government. “The local villagers have donated land for hospital and we are thankful to them. There are enough land for construction of hospital and other health infrastructure here. This land is asset of health department and will be properly utilized,” he added.

The secretary health P Partibhan who was also present on the occasion informed that in the first phase the 35 bedded hospital will serve as the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC). “In first phase only the patients with moderate case will be admitted. Apart from ICU, there is proposal to establish laboratory too. It will take another month or two for a fully dedicated 60 bed hospital to materialize,” he said.

Jt. Secretary (Health) Mamta Riba, Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) Director Dr. Moji Jini, Jt. Director (Health) Dr. Emi Rumi, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu, DMO Dr. Taso Kampu, Doimukh SDO S Tayang, officers of PHE department among other were present during the inspection.