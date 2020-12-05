Arunachal: DDSE distributes Masks, Hand sanitizers, thermal scanners, football, etc in various schools of Lower Subansiri

ZIRO: Lower Subansiri DDSE Tabia Chobin including his official teams distributed Masks, Hand sanitizers, thermal scanners, football and volleyball in various schools of Lower Subansiri district. Altogether 4 GHSS and 12 secondary schools were distributed these items on phase wise.

In the process the first visit was at GSS-Hija, GSS-Mihin Bagang, GHSS Dani Kunia- Ziro, GSS-Tajang GSS-Hari, GSS-Pitapool, GSS-Yachuli, GSS Yazali-Town, GHSS-Yazali, GSS-Joram, GHSS-Talo, GSS Deed and GSS- Pistana.

During his visit to schools, he encouraged students to use masks, sanitizers in school campus and also in outside. He urged upon the teachers to give his/ her best services to students as much as possible and students too must avail all possible knowledge from their own teachers.

Later, he visited the dilapidated condition of Deed Secondary school with the teaching staffs of Deed and assured to help the school as much as possible from his end.