Arunachal: DDMA Holds Meeting on Southwest Monsoon Readiness

ITANAGAR- A review meeting on preparedness measures for the ensuing Southwest Monsoon was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Camp Office at I.G. Park, Itanagar, under the chairmanship of Toko Babu, who also serves as Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Capital Region.

The meeting was attended by officials from multiple departments and disaster management stakeholders to assess preparedness strategies and precautionary measures aimed at minimising the impact of monsoon-related disasters in the Capital Region.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of coordinated inter-departmental efforts and directed all concerned departments to maintain readiness with adequate manpower, machinery, and essential resources for emergency response.

Also Read- NABARD, ICAI Hold Training for Cooperatives

The District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) informed the meeting that departmental roles and responsibilities had already been assigned through earlier orders. Departments were also asked to submit updated contingency lists of manpower and machinery for incorporation into the District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) and updation on the IDRN Portal. The DDMO also briefed members about the APDMIS Portal.

The District Food and Civil Supplies Officer informed that sufficient stock of essential commodities, including rice and LPG, was available and that supply chains remained unaffected. Officials also identified open grounds suitable for emergency operations and helicopter landings during exigencies.

Also Read- Meritorious Students Felicitated in Papum Pare

The District Medical Officer informed that Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) had been divided into five groups to cover the entire Capital Region during emergencies and provide medical assistance at relief camps. Adequate stocking and management of medicines had also been ensured.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Health Department to undertake public awareness campaigns regarding monsoon-related diseases, symptoms, and preventive measures.

Also Read- DIG Issues Anti-Corruption Directive to Police Units

Authorities from the Forest Department and Itanagar Municipal Corporation were instructed to carry out pruning and removal of vulnerable trees posing risks to life and property. Work departments were also directed to ensure regular clearance of drains and nallahs and keep manpower and machinery ready for emergency operations.

The Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department (WRD) was instructed to continuously monitor water levels in vulnerable rivers, while the Electrical Department was directed to ensure protection of power infrastructure and uninterrupted electricity supply to relief camps.

Similarly, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was directed to identify vulnerable areas prone to pipeline disruptions and ensure alternative arrangements for water supply.

The Deputy Commissioner further instructed officials to immediately report illegal earth-cutting activities and illegal constructions over drainage channels. Administrative officers were directed to supervise designated relief camps and ensure the availability of basic facilities including water and electricity.

Likha Nari, who also serves as Co-Chairperson of the DDMA, assured full cooperation and support in handling any disaster-related emergencies during the monsoon season.