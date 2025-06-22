ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DDMA Anjaw and 12 BN NDRF Organize Three-Day Disaster Management Awareness Programme Across the District

HAYULIANG– In a proactive step towards enhancing community resilience and preparedness, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Anjaw, in collaboration with the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), successfully conducted a three-day Awareness Programme on Disaster Management from June 19 to 21, 2025.

The programme aimed at promoting community-level awareness and school safety preparedness in the wake of increasing natural calamities. Spanning across three major locations in the district, the sessions were held at:

  • Kalikho Pul Memorial District Hospital, Hayuliang (June 19)
  • Anjaw Vidyapeeth School, Khupa (June 20)
  • Government Higher Secondary School, Hayuliang (June 21)

The initiative comprised two main components — the School Safety Awareness Programme and the Community Awareness Programme (CAP). The school safety module specifically catered to students and teachers, focusing on practical training in basic first-aid, search and rescue operations, and the Dos and Don’ts during emergencies like earthquakes, floods, landslides, and fires.

 

The Community Awareness Programme, on the other hand, addressed a wider audience including healthcare workers and local residents, focusing on preparedness strategies, risk mitigation, and effective response mechanisms. Practical demonstrations and interactive sessions made the training accessible and impactful for people of all age groups.

Officials from both DDMA Anjaw and NDRF highlighted the importance of mainstreaming disaster management into daily life and creating a culture of preparedness. The event received positive feedback from all stakeholders, who expressed appreciation for the hands-on training and awareness modules.

The event concluded with a strong message of community resilience and collective responsibility, reaffirming DDMA Anjaw’s commitment to building a disaster-resilient Anjaw through continued awareness and capacity-building programmes.

