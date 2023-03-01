Arunachal: DDC held at Yupia, status of schemes reviewed

YUPIA- Nabam Tuki, MLA 15 Sagalee called for “a holistic District Development Plan; paying special attention to common services and social sectors like education and health.” Nabam Tuki was chairing the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting held at the DC Conference hall, Yupia on Wednesday.

Emphasising on timely implementation of all the schemes he added that “Many centrally sponsored schemes like MGNERGA are demand driven and the flow of funds is facilitated only after submission of utilisation certificates. Therefore it is imperative that projects are completed within the time frame through systematic monitoring and hand holding by the concerned departments and also ensuring that the UCs is submitted on time.”

On learning that few schemes and infrastructural projects are stalled because of court cases / litigations Tuki said that “the Court cases/litigations and RTIs which are most of the time personal in nature decelerate the development process. When an infrastructure project or public welfare project is facing litigations, it is the common people and taxpayers whose money is at stake without any productive outcome,”

He suggested for adopting alternated dispute resolution mechanisms which could fast track disputes and avoid litigations.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana in his address appraised that the objective of the DDC meeting is to prepare a holistic development plan for the district and to ensure optimization of public funds under different programmes of the state and the central government.

“The district has made a substantial growth in various developmental parameters in 2022-23 and has jumped has become a ‘performing district”. He added while assuring to achieve better results.

He also highlighted the issues pertaining to “the land compensation rate fixed by the Land Management Department, GoAP“and the subsequent problems faced by the administration in the land acquisition process for whereas projects.

ZPC Papum Pare, Chukhu Bablu said that “ the success of a scheme depends on selecting the right beneficiaries for any scheme; for which PRI members are always ready to assist the departments.”

Representatives from PWD, RWD, WRD, POWER, PHED, PD (DRDA), Agriculture, Horticulture UD & Housing departments presented the department plans, progress and achievements for the year 2022-2023 During the meeting.

Among others ADC Sagalee Toko Audil, ADC (Hq) Tabang Bodung, DPO Smt. Lokam Chayu were present in the meeting.