Arunachal: DC’s letter controversy, ANSU demand clarification, Minister says no dearth of fund

Itanagar- The Capital DC’s letter regarding discontinue of food and lodging facilities of police personnels sparked controversy all over state. Where the All Nyishi Students’ Union ( ANSU ) has asked for clarification from Govt on the issue. On the other hand health and family welfare minister Alo Libang stated that ” There is no dearth of fund “.

The minister made the statement here while reacting to the recent controversy over an order issued by Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom, informing about the administration’s decision to discontinue food and lodging facilities for the police personnel posted at various paid quarantine centres (QC) in the capital region.

The minister claimed that DC capital never informed government about the shortage of fund. “The DC never told us about shortage of fund. We only got to know through media. I think the whole controversy erupted due to miscommunication,” he said.

Further the minister made it clear that administration will provide fooding facilities to the Covid 19 warriors who are working in the quarantine centre.

He also said quarantine centres are mostly taken care by respective district administration and state disaster management department. “The health related issues is taken care by the health department,” he added. The minister further appealed to the people to strictly follow the SOP and extend cooperation to the government in this regard.

Meanwhile the All Nyishi Students’ Union has asked for clarification from the state government as to why there is shortage of fund to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister on Tuesday, the union said the Capital Complex DC has recently issued an order to discontinue food and lodging for the police personnel engaged in various paid quarantine centers citing fund shortage.

“We feel so disappointed and shocked to learn that the Capital DC issued an order on 12 June to discontinue food and lodging for police personnel engaged in various paid quarantine centers stating shortage of fund,” the union said while expressing its strong resentment over the state government’s such ‘careless’ attitude towards the Covid-19 warriors.

The union demanded the state government to allocate more funds, including personal protective equipments [PPE], and provide proper food and lodging facilities for the frontline Covid-19 workers of the entire state.

The union also alleged procurement of low quality PPE kits, non availability of facemasks, sanitizers, gloves and thermal scanners for the frontline workers and low quality food at the quarantine centers earlier.