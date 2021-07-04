Arunachal: DCC East Siang’s Covid Monitoring team concludes free meal/refreshment to health workers and police personnel

PASIGHAT- ( Maksam Tayeng )- The month long mammoth philanthropic work of District Congress Committee, East Siang District assisting the District Administration of East Siang by providing free meals (dinner) to doctors, health care workers assigned at Dedicated Covid Hospital, Pasighat including its covid positive patients undergoing treatment in the covid hospital and police personnel working in night curfew concluded today with special dinner for doctors and health workers and special package of refreshments to the police personnel.

Amidst the prevailing second wave of covid pandemic and joining hands with the district administration, the DCC’s Covid Monitoring team here under the Chairmanship of Oni Tamuk, President, DCC, in their endeavor to help and assist the government during this period of pandemic and to morally support, care and motivate the health care workers attending the covid positive patients, the free meals and refreshments were being provided by the DCC East Siang starting from 4th June last concluded today evening, informed DCC East Siang sources this evening. Today’s closing day meal and refreshment menu included very special dishes.

The hygienic and quality meal supplied by the DCC covid monitoring team is highly appreciated by the members of HCWs and police personnel on duty, and some of the police personnel also appealed to the DCC and APCC to continue such noble work by saying the DCC’s kind gesture will be always remembered.

East Siang District Police is extremely thankful to the District Congress Committee for providing police personnel on night curfew duty with refreshments everyday since 4th June to 4th July 2021, said Supt. of Police, East Siang District, Sumit Kr. Jha. “Volunteers of DCC haven’t missed out a single day and have been very punctual with their support. They not only serve refreshments but also lighten up the mood having light conversations with police personnel at naka points. Not only this, they have also been serving healthcare workers at DCH and CCC with dinner for the entire month. The way they have maintained the quality of refreshments and food has been remarkable. Such generous support to frontline workers is a huge motivation for those working on ground”, added Jha.

On behalf of myself as well as on behalf of all front line health workers, especially those staff engaged at DCH Ayush Building Pasighat, staff of BPGH & TC extremely grateful to the DCC covid-19 monitoring committee of East Siang District for providing dinner the whole month starting from 4th June to 4th July with delicious and nutrients food, said Dr. D. Raina, Jt. Director, Health Services. Their philanthropic work led by Oni Tamuk, Chairman District Congress Committee East Siang District and its team members will always be remembered in days to come in fighting war against Covid-19, once again thank you very much from core of the heart”, added Dr. Raina in appreciation of the Covid Monitoring team of DCC East Siang.