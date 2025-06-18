Arunachal: DC Ziro Holds Special Review Meeting with Bankers, Sets Deadline for Atma Nirbhar Schemes

ZIRO– In a bid to accelerate the implementation of the Atma Nirbhar Schemes and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) in Lower Subansiri district, Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme convened a Special District Level Review Committee (DLRC) Meeting with bankers and line departments at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall, Ziro.

Addressing the meeting, DC Perme urged all stakeholders to act proactively to ensure the efficient and transparent disbursal of loans to eligible beneficiaries. She emphasized that all pending applications must be cleared by July 15, 2025, setting a firm deadline for the successful execution of the schemes.

During the meeting, appreciation certificates were presented by the DC to bank managers who had achieved their targets under the schemes. She further motivated other banks to expedite their processes and match the progress.

Lalit Kr. Maurya, DDM, NABARD, Ziro, briefed the gathering on credit opportunities and beneficiary schemes available through scheduled banks. The meeting saw participation from DPO Joram Tatum, LDM Pankaj Rai, DAO Tasso Butung, and bank officials from various financial institutions.

The DLRC meeting served as a platform for aligning developmental priorities and enhancing inter-agency cooperation to promote self-reliance among local entrepreneurs.