Arunachal: DC Tirap Urges Students to Think Beyond Local Identities

Addressing students at Ramakrishna Mission School, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagara stressed national identity, discipline and service as pillars of nation-building.

Last Updated: 19/12/2025
NAROTTAM NAGAR-  The Annual Prize Giving Ceremony of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, was held on Thursday with solemnity and enthusiasm, bringing together monks of the Ramakrishna Order, administrators, teachers, students, parents and well-wishers at the school campus.

Deputy Commissioner of Tirap district, Liyi Bagara, APCS (AG), attended the programme as the chief guest. Drawing from his own experience as a former student of Ramakrishna Mission, Aalo, Bagara acknowledged the institution’s role in shaping his personal and professional values.

In his address, Bagara urged students to broaden their outlook and develop a strong sense of national identity. He emphasised that students should first identify themselves as Indians, followed by their state and local identities, arguing that such a perspective would help foster unity, discipline and responsibility. He encouraged students to imbibe the spirit of service and work towards becoming responsible citizens contributing to nation-building.

The programme was presided over by Swami Jnanavratanandaji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission worldwide. In his presidential address, he highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s message to the youth, stressing the importance of self-belief, moral strength and love for the nation. Referring to Vivekananda’s description of the youth as “sons of immortality”, he called upon students to cultivate character and inner strength for meaningful service to society.

Swami Achyuteshananda, Secretary of the institution, welcomed the gathering and expressed gratitude to the chief guest for his presence. On the occasion, the annual school magazine, Narottam, was formally released by the dignitaries.

The annual report was presented by Swami Jneyananda, Principal of the school, outlining the institution’s academic achievements, co-curricular activities and service initiatives undertaken during the year. He noted that the school’s approach to education continues to be guided by the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna, Holy Mother Sri Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Swami Ritapathananda, Vice-Principal. Academic and sports prizes were distributed to meritorious students and staff, followed by cultural performances and refreshments, marking the conclusion of the ceremony.

