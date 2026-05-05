Arunachal: DC Tirap felicitates ALCs on MTS promotion

KHONSA: The Deputy Commissioner of Tirap, Techu Aran, on Tuesday felicitated three seniormost members of the Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALCs) following their promotion to Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts. The programme was held at the DC’s office chamber in Khonsa.

The promotions were approved based on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), which convened on April 28, 2026. Officials stated that the selection process adhered to established administrative norms, with emphasis on transparency and merit.

According to the district administration, the DPC considered multiple factors including the seniority list of ALC personnel under the DC Tirap establishment, availability of vacancies in MTS posts, and the applicable reservation roster.

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In addition, the committee reviewed key service records such as performance reports for the past five years, integrity certificates, no objection certificates (NOCs), and vigilance clearance documents.

The officials promoted to the post of Multi-Tasking Staff are Gimkai Losu, Gowpha Wangsa, and Mungkha Pansa.

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Congratulating the promoted personnel, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged them to continue performing their duties with commitment and responsibility. He emphasised the importance of maintaining professionalism and contributing effectively to public service delivery.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by officials and staff of the DC office, marking recognition of the employees’ long service and contributions within the district administration.