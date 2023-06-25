ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Tawang visits Upper primary School at Kuntse

DC interacted with the students and teachers and provided the school with Chairs, Almirah, a computer set and other necessary items.

Last Updated: June 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Tawang visits Upper primary School at Kuntse

TAWANG-  Deputy Commissioner Tawang,  Kesang Ngurup Damo alongwith DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso, BRCC Lungla Phuntso Dhondup, Headmaster Upper Primary School Lungla Tenzin Dakpa and convenor Dhagpang employees Welfare association Kuncho Tenzin, today made a visit to Upper primary School, Kuntse under Dutongkhar circle, Lumla.

ADVERTISEMENT

DC interacted with the students and teachers and provided the school with Chairs, Almirah, a computer set and other necessary items.

Arunachal: GKIYF protest March demanding installation of 4G Tower in Katan and Sumsing

While interacting with students DC informed them that he served as Circle Officer of the area from 2000 to 2005. He asked the students to work hard, respect and love their parents and teachers and be good human being and responsible citizens of the country.

Related Articles

He further said that Kuntse Upper primary is one of the best performing school of the district in all the fields, and it was during recent school meet where one of the student invited him to visit their school.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

DC appreciated the teacher incharge Tsering Wangchu and his team of teachers for giving their dedicated service to the students of interior first villages of India towards Bhutan border and successfully running a self managed hostel facility for children of nearby villages without government support since 2011.

He encouraged the teachers to continue their selfless service and dedication towards nation building and asked them to inspire their colleagues in other schools to do the same. On being requested by students to DC to visit again, he assured that he will visit their school again next time with track suits for all the students of GUPS Kuntse.

Arunachal: DC Tawang visit to Upper primary School at Kuntse

DC Kesang Ngurup Damo felicitated an student of class  VII Dorjee Lhaton for her academic excellence and helping other junior students in self managed hostel by giving tuitions to them. DC felicitated her with a khada and cash prize of five thousand rupees.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

He also handed over an amount of rupees ten thousand for the self managed hostel.

Later DC visited Bhuri and Bletteng the first village of India towards Bhutan border. Interacted with Circle Officer Dutongkhar, Tsetan Droima and asked her about the progress of developmental activities under Dutongkhar circle.

Tags
Last Updated: June 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: BJP Organises Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Rupa

Arunachal: BJP Organises Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Rupa

Arunachal: RIWATCH Celebrates National Reading Day

Arunachal: RIWATCH Celebrates National Reading Day

Arunachal: Cong govts didn't develop border areas due to weak foreign policy Nadda

Arunachal: Cong govts didn’t develop border areas due to weak foreign policy- JP Nadda

Itanagar: Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Consultative workshop on Biodiversity protection held in Yupia

Arunachal: Consultative workshop on Biodiversity protection held in Yupia

Arunachal’s Col Ponung Doming to command world’s highest border roads outpost

Arunachal’s Col Ponung Doming to command world’s highest border roads outpost

World Blood Donor Day: ASU organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp-cum-Awareness Campaign

World Blood Donor Day: ASU organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp-cum-Awareness Campaign

Arunachal Pradesh Police goes digital with ArunPol mobile app and e-Vigilance portal

Arunachal Pradesh Police goes digital with ArunPol mobile app and e-Vigilance portal

Arunachal: KV Tawang organised workshop cum seminar on foundational, literacy and numeracy for teachers

Arunachal: KV Tawang organised workshop cum seminar on foundational, literacy and numeracy for teachers

Arunachal: 3 Days PM SVANidhi camp concludes in Hayuliang

Arunachal: 3 Days PM SVANidhi camp concludes in Hayuliang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button