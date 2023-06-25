Arunachal: DC Tawang visits Upper primary School at Kuntse

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo alongwith DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso, BRCC Lungla Phuntso Dhondup, Headmaster Upper Primary School Lungla Tenzin Dakpa and convenor Dhagpang employees Welfare association Kuncho Tenzin, today made a visit to Upper primary School, Kuntse under Dutongkhar circle, Lumla.

DC interacted with the students and teachers and provided the school with Chairs, Almirah, a computer set and other necessary items.

While interacting with students DC informed them that he served as Circle Officer of the area from 2000 to 2005. He asked the students to work hard, respect and love their parents and teachers and be good human being and responsible citizens of the country.

He further said that Kuntse Upper primary is one of the best performing school of the district in all the fields, and it was during recent school meet where one of the student invited him to visit their school.

DC appreciated the teacher incharge Tsering Wangchu and his team of teachers for giving their dedicated service to the students of interior first villages of India towards Bhutan border and successfully running a self managed hostel facility for children of nearby villages without government support since 2011.

He encouraged the teachers to continue their selfless service and dedication towards nation building and asked them to inspire their colleagues in other schools to do the same. On being requested by students to DC to visit again, he assured that he will visit their school again next time with track suits for all the students of GUPS Kuntse.

DC Kesang Ngurup Damo felicitated an student of class VII Dorjee Lhaton for her academic excellence and helping other junior students in self managed hostel by giving tuitions to them. DC felicitated her with a khada and cash prize of five thousand rupees.

He also handed over an amount of rupees ten thousand for the self managed hostel.

Later DC visited Bhuri and Bletteng the first village of India towards Bhutan border. Interacted with Circle Officer Dutongkhar, Tsetan Droima and asked her about the progress of developmental activities under Dutongkhar circle.