Arunachal: DC Tawang visits Lumpo village, distributed jackets to the BRO labourers in Zemithang

ZEMITHANG- The Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, on his visit to border posts and villages situated near Indo-Tibet border towards Zemithang today, distributed free jackets to the Border Road organisation ( BRO ) labourers working near border areas like Nelya and other places at 11-12000 ft beyond Lumpo, the last border village of India, towards Indo-Tibet border.

The free distribution of jackets to labourers is in continuation of free jacket distribution programme which has been sponsored by the Gurgaon based NGO The Hans Foundation and supported by Arunodaya Welfare Society.

While interacting with the labourers in these remote locations DC conveyed his gratitude to them for their service in the development of nation. He asked them to be honest and sincere towards their duties and maintain sanctity of the area.

He later visited the forward areas and interacted with the jawans of Indian army.

While returning DC visited Lumpo village interacted with the villagers and Gaon Burah of lumpo village Nawang Chotta and other senior citizens of the village.

DC Tawang was accompanied by Circle Officer, Zemithang Deewan Mara, Commanding officer of army unit at Lumpo, Officer Commanding GREF Zemithang and other army officers.