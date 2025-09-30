Arunachal: DC Tawang interacts with LBSNAA Officer Trainees under Vibrant Villages Internship Programme

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, held an interactive session today with 46 Officer Trainees of the 100th Foundation Course from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

The Officer Trainees, representing diverse All-India and Central services, are stationed in Tawang and Jemeithang as part of their internship under the Vibrant Villages initiative. Divided into two groups of 23, the trainees will gain field exposure to governance in border villages.

Assistant Commissioner-cum-DPO Tenzin Jambey gave a detailed presentation on Tawang’s cultural heritage, history, resources, and developmental initiatives. The session included a vibrant Q&A where trainees explored administrative challenges and opportunities related to governance, agriculture, and resource management.

DC Namgyal Angmo, joined by senior HoDs, emphasized the complexities of administering frontier districts and shared perspectives on community engagement in remote areas. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta and senior officers further enriched the discussion with insights from their respective fields.

As part of their field visit, the Officer Trainees will tour Jemeithang and key border locations to interact with administrative officials and local villagers. The programme, coordinated with support from the 55th and 4th Battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), aims to provide future administrators with firsthand experience of border administration and development.