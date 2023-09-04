Arunachal: DC Tawang felicitates Teachers of Govt Schools

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kanki Darang today felicitated the teachers of government schools under Tawang constituency on behalf of the local MLA Tsering Tashi. In the felicitation programme held in Conference hall of DC office Tawang DDSE Hridhar phuntso conveyed his best wishes to all the teachers for their service and he also expressed his gratitude to all the MLAs of Tawang district for honouring the teachers every year on the occassion of teachers day.

Speaking to the teachers on the eve of teachers day Deputy commissioner Kanki Darang congratulated the teaching fraternity of Tawang district for the CBSE results and asked them to put more effort to bring better results next time.

He remembered his own teachers who taught him and said after parents its the teachers who make us better citizens and saves us from going out of track in life. He said teachers are the guiding light of society who leads us to the path of wisdom and knowledge.

He conveyed teachers day wishes to all the teachers of the district and appealed them to rededicate themselves in the making of future citizens of the country.

Later DC Tawang felicitated all the teachers with khada and presentation of memento on behalf of the local MLA Tsering Tashi. Similar programmes will be held in other two constituencies of the district on the occassion of teachers day tomorrow.