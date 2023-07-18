Arunachal: DC Tawang calls meeting to improve quality of education

TAWANG- In a move to improve the quality of education in the government schools of Tawang district, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang today called a meeting with Adl. DC Lumla, Tashi Dhondup, Adl. DC Jang RD Thungon, EAC Kyidphel Tsering Chedon, DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, and all the school adopters of Tawang and Kyidphel block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the house DC Tawang said that we all must pay back to our society by contributing for its development. He said that school adopters from this academic year onwards should focus on academic achievements alongwith material requirements of the school.

Arunachal: preliminary meeting on proposed visit of Dalai Lama to Tawang

Asked all the adopters to visit their respective school once every month and submit progress report.

He asked DDSE Tawang to call review meeting quarterly and meeting with all the headmasters, teacher incharge of every school in respective sub divisional headquarters under the chairmanship of ADCs.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates CM HELPS centre at Tawang

DDSE Tawang requested the school adopters to attend school assembly and PTA meetings. He further suggested that a column in the report of adopters should be added reflecting initiative made by adopter in the development of school.

The other members present in the meeting also placed their suggestions for improving quality education in government schools.