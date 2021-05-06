Arunachal: DC Tawag sought cooperation from all to contain Covid increasing positive cases

TAWANG- In a review meeting on Covid Status in Tawang with the Army, paramilitary, PRI Leaders and representatives from active NGOs today DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, sought coordination and cooperation from all to contain increasing number of Covid positive cases in the district.

“We should be prepared for the worst situation, we all have to do awareness campaigns and educate our public on the seriousness of the second wave of Covid he added. He appreciated the commendable service rendered by NGOs last time and asked for same kind of cooperation in contact tracing, and maintaining of Covid care centres if needed. DC said this time the situation of Covid case is more serious and worse in comparison to first wave”.

If the rising case which are being detected at District hospital are due to community spreading then we need to seriously review the matter and it is alarming, DC Said.

Earlier DDMO Tawang Tsangpa Tashi informed the house on preparedness and identification of Covid care centres at Circle and sub divisional level,while DSO(IDSP) Dr Sangey Thinley briefed the house about tests being conducted and difficulties faced by staff in contact tracing.He also showed the graph of increasing number of Covid positive cases in the district.

DMO Dr Wangdi Lama and MS Dr.N.Namshum also spoke about the facilities available in District Hospital.

Suggestions from other members present in the house were also sought,and strict implementation of SOPs being issued by Government from time to time were discussed.