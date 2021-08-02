Arunachal: DC takes review meeting on Covid-19 Vaccination status of Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok, took a review meeting on the Covid-19 Vaccination status of Tawang district this morning.

Addressing the house present in Conference hall, DC Tawang appreciated the team efforts being put on by the health officials and all the administrative officers in covid-19 vaccination in the district.

“We have almost covered the entire district in vaccinating our people, but due to one or other reason we are not able to reflect the update process on the portal”, DC said. He also instructed the Sub Divisional Heads and Circle Officers to sit with Village heads and find out if any one is left out without vaccination.

He further instructed all the Medical Officers In-charges of CHCs and PHCs of district to submit the list of all those vaccinated in their particular jurisdiction to the Sub divisional Administrative heads and compile a combined report to get the exact figures specially of the health care workers, which were in the beginning of vaccination process collected from Health department as well as from WCD department, so that the doubling of beneficiary names can be rectified.

DRCHO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema, informed that there is still possibility of few left out villagers who have not taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, because they work as laborers in extreme border areas and few Brokpas who are away from villages with their yaks.

He however assured that necessary rectification in discrepancy in data update will be completed before 10th of this month by collecting the required data from all the circle levels, and carry on special mop-up rounds with approval from authorities if required.

DMO Tawang Dr. Wangdi Lama appreciated the team effort in vaccination drive by Health officials and Admin officers and appealed for same kind of team effort and response from all to achieve maximum success in the other national programs also.

On being raised concern by a member regarding vaccination loss in covering the left out beneficiaries from one village to other and specially the Brokpas, DMO said Vaccination of an individual is more important, but make proper planning for minimum wastage.