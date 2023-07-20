ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC, SP inspect IOC depot, Gumto check gate and the proposed fire brigade site

The duo took stock of the feasibility of the land and discussed modalities to speed up the ground work and establish the fire brigade.

Last Updated: July 20, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC, SP inspect IOC depot, Gumto check gate and the proposed fire brigade site

YUPIA-  Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu along with SP Taru Gussar inspected the proposed site for establishment of fire brigade at Lower NEEPCO Colony in Doimukh on Wednesday. The duo took stock of the feasibility of the land and discussed modalities to speed up the ground work and establish the fire brigade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team then visited Gumto check gate where they interacted with the police personnel on the duty. SP Taru Gussar advised them to be on vigil as “the Gumto area is porous and the movement of unscrupulous elements is unpredictable. “

They also visited the nearby contentious disputed locations at the periphery of Gumto village.

Later the DC, SP accompanied by SDO Doimukh Smt. Tana Yaho and DLRSO Nanne Yowa , visited the IOC depot, Emchi.

Related Articles

The Chief Depot Manager of IOC Emchi Shri Mudang Tacho appraised about the law and order problems faced by the depot. Remedies and curative measures for containing law and order problems of the depot were elaborately discussed during the visit.

Tags
Last Updated: July 20, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

Arunachal Pradesh cop hangs self in Kaying PS campus

Itanagar: Pema Khandu reiterates 2023 as the year of cent percent implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Pema Khandu reiterates 2023 as the year of cent percent implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Arunachal Pradesh

LSD DCC meeting held at Ziro:

Arunachal: LS DC issues stern warning to banks to deliver seamless service to farmers

Arunachal: Telecom officials visits Mengio

Arunachal: Telecom officials visits Mengio

Arunachal: Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Siang Belt

Arunachal: Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Siang Belt

Arunachal: Farmers Training for Cultivation of Exotic Walnut held in Tawang

Arunachal: Farmers Training for Cultivation of Exotic Walnut held in Tawang

Arunachal: DLMC meet focusses on timely completion of Govt. projects and schemes

Arunachal: DLMC meet focusses on timely completion of Govt. projects and schemes

NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Expresses Concern Over declining performance in School Education

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Expresses Concern Over declining performance in School Education

MP Rajya Sabha Nabam Rebia called for collective efforts to ensure school campus are free from encroachments during a tree plantation and drug  awareness program organised by APPDSU

Arunachal: school campus should be free from encroachments- Nabam Rebia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button