Arunachal: DC , SP asks the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union Arunachal unit to call off agitation

YUPIA- Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen and SP Taru Gusar held a meeting with the office bearers of North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union Arunachal Unit to ensure no adverse impact on essential services is caused due to the mass agitation by the tanker drivers from 5am of 5th Jan to 5am of 7th Jan,2024.

Jiken Bomjen and SP Taru Gusar requested the mazdoor union to call off the ongoing agitation and direct the tanker drivers to start loading and unloading of POL from Emchi depot immediately.

“In case of any further disruption, the Essential Services Maintenance Act, ( ESMA) shall be invoked.” The DC warned.

Attending the meeting IOCL Emchi CMD Mudang Tacho informed that all the 18 IOCL petrol pumps have enough Petroleum products, however requested the public to avoid panic buying.

Supply Inspector Tumngam Bomjen also informed that “POL items are not available at Bharat Petroleum Depots as the tanker drivers are not able to lift POL items from Numaligarh ( Assam) because of the agitation”.

The Petroleum Mazdoor Union Arunachal Unit General Secretary Taw Pukum while assuring to cooperate with the administration informed that “ the tanker drivers had lifted POL items from IOCL Emchi on 4th January till 10pm and that there will be no shortage of POL items for at least day two days.”

EAC ( Jud) Dani Rikang, CO Gumto Afa Phassang, CO Doimukh Nyalisa Raji, OC Phassang Simi and representatives from the Petroleum Mazdoor Union attended the meeting.