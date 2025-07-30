ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Sonalika Jiwani Stresses on Skill Development for Recovering Youth at NCORD Meet in East Siang

The DC lauded the proactive role of the East Siang Police, Anti-Drug Warriors, and stakeholders in combating substance abuse .............

PASIGHAT– At the 11th monthly District NCORD meeting held in East Siang, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani emphasized the urgent need to mainstream recovering youth through skill development, vocational training, and career counselling. She called for a collaborative support system involving various departments, NGOs, and civil society to give the youth a positive direction.

The DC lauded the proactive role of the East Siang Police, Anti-Drug Warriors, and stakeholders in combating substance abuse and urged continued, sustained efforts toward a drug-free society.

Presiding over the meeting at the DC’s Conference Hall, she reviewed action taken reports on SOP adherence by rehab centres, prohibition of alcohol in public spaces, drug awareness drives, and regular patrolling of vulnerable areas. She directed the Industries and Skill Development departments to conduct awareness sessions and assist youths in availing self-employment schemes and skill courses.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba informed that over 12,000 students have already been reached under the Voice Against Drug Abuse (VADA) initiative as part of Operation Dawn 2.0. Efforts to curb illegal liquor sales in coordination with the T & Excise Department were also highlighted.

Inputs on enforcement measures were provided by Dy. SP Ayub Boko, while representatives from de-addiction centres shared challenges in rehabilitation work. Officials from the health, education, and social welfare departments, NGOs like WASE, and anti-drug activists were also present.

