Arunachal: DC Reviews Panggo–Jorging Defence Road Progress

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang inspects progress of the NHIDCL-led Panggo–Jorging Defence Road, vital for Army and ITBP accessibility near the border.

Last Updated: 15/11/2025
PANGGO-  Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang,  Talo Jerang, conducted a field inspection of the 82 km-long Panggo–Jorging Defence Road, a project of strategic importance being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) through an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor.

The project, initiated on 26 January 2025, aims to establish a crucial connectivity link to the Army’s Tango-1 and Tango-2 posts and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) border outposts situated along the northern frontier.

Within ten months, the executing agency has achieved 15.5 km of formation cutting, alongside the construction of breast walls and retaining structures at several sections of the mountainous route.

During his on-site visit, Deputy Commissioner Jerang expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved despite the difficult terrain and climatic challenges that often impede construction activities in Upper Siang.

He discussed technical details with engineers overseeing the work and instructed them to adhere strictly to quality benchmarks across all stages, including sub-grade preparation, granular sub-base (GSB), wet mix macadam (WMM), dense bituminous macadam (DBM), and bituminous concrete (BC) layers.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining engineering integrity, Jerang noted that the completion of the Panggo–Jorging Defence Road will not only enhance strategic preparedness but also improve accessibility and socio-economic development across remote border settlements.

The inspection reflects the administration’s continued monitoring of high-altitude infrastructure projects that form a critical part of India’s border area development strategy.

