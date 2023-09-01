Arunachal: DC promotes ‘vocal for local’ at Ziro office

ZIRO- The concept of ‘vocal for local’ in dressing etiquette introduced at the District Secretariat is showing positive result with the maximum staffs and officials turning up in their traditional attires while attending their offices here yesterday.

As per the official advisory order issued few years back, the 200 staffs of District Secretariat are advised to come in their traditional attires every Monday and 15th of every month.

The idea of introducing ‘vocal for local’ and advisory note issued to the staffs to come in their traditional attires at least twice in a month is to showcase our cultural roots and reiterate our faith and belief in our traditional dressing sense designed and developed by our forefathers but improvised by us, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime.

The DC has sponsored the cost of one set of local traditional dress to all the Group C and D staffs of the District Secretariat. A few months back the DC had also purchased one new set of uniforms for all the drivers as well.

Many of the staffs also echoed the voice of the DC and said attending office in their traditional dresses felt good for a change and made them realize the spirit of being tribal.