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Arunachal: DC Papum Pare Visits Flood-Hit Villages

Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering visited flood-affected villages in Sagalee Division to assess damage and review relief measures following the June 24 cloudburst and flash floods.

Last Updated: 30/06/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Papum Pare Visits Flood-Hit Villages

YUPIA- Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare Lobsang Tsering, along with officials from multiple departments, carried out a comprehensive ground assessment of flood-affected areas under Sagalee Division on June 29 following the cloudburst and flash floods that struck the district on June 24.

The assessment covered several villages under Toru Circle, including Yayee-I, Yayee-II, Hoj-II, Luksin, Yabi, Goya, Hoj Dakte, Yayee Poll, Soto, and Techir. Officials inspected the extent of damage to residential houses, roads, agricultural land, horticultural fields, and other public infrastructure.

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According to the district administration, Dakte Hoj Panchayat emerged as the worst-affected area. Villages including Luksin, Yayee, Bodhe Happa, Yabi, Goya-I, and Goya-II suffered extensive destruction, with several houses damaged or destroyed, leaving many families homeless. Agricultural and horticultural fields also sustained significant losses.

Also Read- Floods Affect Thousands Across Arunachal Pradesh; Death Toll Rises to Three as Rescue Operations Continue

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with affected residents, who described extensive damage to their homes and sources of livelihood. The administration observed that most displaced families are currently staying with relatives and have expressed reluctance to move into temporary relief camps.

In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration stated that there is currently no immediate requirement for establishing temporary relief shelters. However, relief materials have been provided to the Circle Officer of Toru and the Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC) of Hoj for distribution among the affected families.

Also Read- Massive Rescue Operation Saves Four Stranded Fishermen in Dambuk

The assessment team included Sagalee Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kipa Raja, District Disaster Management Officer Nima Tashi, officials from the Rural Works Department (RWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHED&WS), Power Department, as well as the Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) of Toru, GPC of Dakte Hoj, Gram Panchayat Members (GPMs), Gaon Burahs, and other officials.

The field inspection forms part of the district administration’s ongoing efforts to assess losses, coordinate relief measures, and restore essential infrastructure in flood-affected areas following the recent extreme weather event.

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Last Updated: 30/06/2026
1 minute read
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