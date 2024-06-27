Arunachal: DC Papum Pare reviews Monsoon preparedness

YUPIA- “With the onset of the monsoon season, we must be vigilant and prepared to tackle any disasters that may arise. I urge all citizens to stay informed and follow the guidelines issued by authorities.” DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen said while chairing a Monsoon preparedness meeting here at the DC Conference Hall, Yupia on Wednesday.

He urged all the line departments including PHED, RWD, Medical, Food and Civil supplies, Power, PWD, Highways to have a contingency plan to handle any kind of emergency situations induced by natural or man made disasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Speaking about mudslinging due to illegal earth cutting DC Bomjen informed that “there is a ban on Earth cutting; except for those that have obtained NOC from the District Administration.”

He exhorted the public to be vigil and report any kind of illegal earth cutting activities to the administration immediately.

Sania Ngurang, Head of Operations, Pare Hydro Project spoke about the strategic use of dams to control and mitigate flood risks during monsoon season through regulated water release, storage capacity management, flood buffer zones and hydrological monitoring and forecasting.

Also Read- Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung chairs maiden meeting with Keyi Panyor HoD’s

“The residents living downstream of Pare dam needs to stay informed and updated from official channels regarding water release. This can significantly reduce the impact of the floods,” Ngurang added while urging all residents to stay alert and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities.

Taba Gagung, Deputy General Manager, (Tech) Pare Hydro Project, highlighted about the Warning System for opening of Dam gates for controlled release of water from the downstream dam, in response to any critical situations caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains.

“Automated warning systems, Sirens, early warning systems, public addressing systems, signage, advertisements and whatsApp group are being used to disseminate information regarding the opening of the dam gates,” Ngurang informed while urging the public to not venture near the river when warning alerts are sounded.

Gagung further informed that “whenever water is to be released from the dam radial gates, sirens are blown three times; 30 minutes ahead of releasing the water. These sirens are blown all along the downstream river banks at different locations by the siren operators.

Arunachal : Naharlagun Police Arrest one Fraudster

At present sirens have been installed at ten places; Dam site Jampa, Mount Cliff Resort, Sopo, Poer House Sopo, Chiputa, Mani,Midpu, Khola Camp, Doimukh, Togdo and Saturday Market, Doimukh,” he added.

DDMONima Tashi, sought cooperation from all the stakeholder departments and requested them to appoint a nodal officer, who shall be the point of contact of the department in any case of emergencies.

In case of any emergency public can contact the following numbers.