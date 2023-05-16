Arunachal: DC Papum Pare holds Coordination meeting

YUPIA- Newly posted Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare District, Cheechung Chukhu has convened a coordination meeting with all the administrative officers of Hq. Yupia and outposts at DC Conference Hall, Yupia on May 16, 2023. All the COs, EACs of the district, SDO Doimukh and ADCs of Hq. Yupia, Kimin, Sagalee and Balijan also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Cheechung took note of status of general administration in all the circles of the district, their challenges, grievances and sought for suggestions for their improvement for better administration. Border magistrates of Tarasso, Gumto and Kakoi apprised the DC about the porous boundaries between Assam and Arunachal and challenges in their management.

They appraised DC about the joint initiatives taken up by both the state governments to bring permanent solution to this contentious issue. Further they expressed their grievances of not being provided with good vehicles despite being posted in sensitive areas and requested DC for help. CO Gumto, Miss Taya Yullu expressed her concerns over incidences of illegal activities like supply of drugs and narcotics, infiltration of outsiders without Inner Line Permit (ILP) through Gumto.

SDO Doimukh, Smti Tana Yaho apprised DC about the illegal encroachment of government lands and quarters and suggested him to utilise remaining government lands for the construction of SDO and CO quarters. CO Parang, Hibu Akha spoke about the menace of ‘Barta’, a Pit Viper in Parang and Silsango circles of Sagalee Sub-Division.

He showed his concern over killing of Barta by local dwellers and suggested DC to initiate a collaboration with the Herpetology Department of RGU to establish a Barta research centre for the conservation of unique species found abundantly in these two circles. Cheechung told the officers that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is showing confidence in its Arunachal Pradesh Civil Servant (APCS) officers that is why today in most of the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, the post of Deputy commissioners are given to its own cadre of APCS.

He exhorted them to help the government in confidence building by delivering quality public services. He further suggested them to be humble and polite while dealing with public and urged them to give extra time in the larger interest of the public services. ADC Hq. Yupia Shri Tabang Bodung, ADC Sagalee Shri Toko Audil, ADC Kimin Shri Bekir Nyorak and ADC Balijan Smti Marchina Boria also spoke on various relevant issues.