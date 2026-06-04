Arunachal: DC Papum Pare Calls for Greater Dedication to Improve Education Quality

YUPIA- Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Lobsang Tsering, has called upon education department officials and teachers to strengthen their commitment towards improving academic standards and ensuring holistic development of students across the district.

The remarks were made during a coordination meeting of the Education Department, Papum Pare District, held at the DC Conference Hall in Yupia. The meeting reviewed key educational initiatives, administrative issues, infrastructure development and academic performance across schools in the district.

The meeting began with a welcome address by District Deputy School Education Officer (DDSE) T.T. Tara, who outlined the objectives of the coordination meeting and highlighted the need for collective efforts to strengthen the education sector.

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A detailed presentation was delivered by Moromi Tang, District Project Coordinator (ISSE), covering a range of issues including school merger matters, pending Land Possession Certificates (LPCs), initiatives undertaken under the Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE), recent CBSE examination results, Pupil-Teacher Ratios (PTR) and other district-level developments.

As part of the programme, Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Government Higher Secondary Schools at Balijan, Kimin and Banderdewa, along with Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Sagalee, for achieving a 100 per cent pass percentage in the CBSE/AISSE examinations for the academic session 2025–26.

The heads of the award-winning institutions shared their experiences, innovative teaching methods and academic strategies that contributed to their outstanding results.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that punctuality, sincerity, dedication and transparency remain the core values expected of every government employee. He urged all officials and staff members to uphold these principles in the discharge of their duties.

Highlighting the broader role of educators, Tsering stated that teachers should go beyond textbook-based instruction and actively nurture moral values, civic responsibility and ethical conduct among students. He observed that schools play a crucial role in shaping young minds and preparing responsible citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed officials to expedite the processing of pending Land Possession Certificates by maintaining close coordination with the Land Department, noting that timely resolution of land-related issues is essential for educational development.

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While acknowledging the improvement in CBSE examination results, he encouraged the department and the teaching community to strive for even higher standards of academic excellence in the years ahead.

On infrastructure development, Tsering stressed the need for regular monitoring of projects sanctioned under various funding heads, including Budget Estimates (BE), Revised Estimates (RE) and the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF). He advised the department to maintain close coordination with executing agencies to ensure timely completion and quality execution of school infrastructure projects.

The Deputy Commissioner further observed that a significant number of education department employees belong to Papum Pare district and therefore have a direct stake in the advancement of the local education system.

Emphasizing the importance of clean and healthy learning environments, he informed participants that discussions would soon be initiated regarding the implementation of effective waste management and waste segregation practices in educational institutions across the district.

The meeting concluded with active participation from education officials, school principals and other stakeholders, who deliberated on strategies to strengthen educational outcomes and address challenges facing the sector.