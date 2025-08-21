Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Reviews Preparations for 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' and 'Mega Seva Aapke Dwar' at Ziro

The landmark event will witness the participation of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Secretaries, and other dignitaries.

ZIRO- Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, Mrs Oli Perme, reviewed the preparedness of various departments for the upcoming ‘Cabinet Aapke Dwar’ programme scheduled to be held at Ziro on September 6, 2025.

The landmark event will witness the participation of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Secretaries, and other dignitaries.

Alongside the Cabinet session, a ‘Mega Seva Aapke Dwar’ camp will be organised simultaneously, enabling citizens to access a wide range of government services at a single venue.

Chairing the review meeting at the District Secretariat, DC Oli Perme instructed all departments to ensure, Timely completion of arrangements, Effective delivery of services, Public convenience and safety and Smooth and coordinated conduct of the programme.

She also emphasized close inter-departmental coordination to make the event successful and beneficial for the people of Lower Subansiri.

As part of the preparations, a mass social service will be conducted on August 23, 2025, from Pai Gate (Hapoli) to Pine Groove (Old Ziro). The initiative will see active participation from the District Administration, Police, ITBP, BRTF, PRI members, community-based organisations (CBOs) such as TSD, AWAZ, AYA, ASU, ALSDSU, APWWS (Ziro Unit), educational institutions, and local residents to give a facelift to the venue and surrounding areas.

Earlier, on August 18, 2025, ADC Hage Tarung chaired a coordination meeting with the SP, Heads of Departments, PRI members, NGOs, and stakeholders to deliberate on, Logistics & traffic management, Law and order, Mass participation, Service facilitation, and Hospitality arrangements

The meeting was attended by ADC Hage Tarung, SDO Rani Perme, DPO Joram Tatum, administrative officers, and HODs, who assured full preparedness for the upcoming state-level programme.

The twin initiatives, Cabinet Aapke Dwar and Mega Seva Aapke Dwar, are expected to bring the government closer to the people, ensuring direct delivery of governance and services at the grassroots level.

