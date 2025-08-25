Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Reviews Hospitality & Security Preparedness for Ziro Festival of Music 2025

ZIRO – With less than a month to go for the much-anticipated Ziro Festival of Music 2025 (September 25–28), Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, convened a crucial coordination meeting with hotel and homestay owners at Golden Jubilee Hall, Ziro, to ensure seamless preparations for the mega cultural event.

DC Oli Perme emphasized the importance of top-class hospitality, visitor-friendly arrangements, and strict cleanliness measures to uphold Ziro’s image as a leading cultural and eco-tourism hub.

Also Read- Mass Social Service Drive in Ziro Valley Sets Stage for Historic Cabinet Aapke Dwar on Sept 6

She appealed to hoteliers and homestay owners for their wholehearted cooperation in providing comfortable accommodation and best services to tourists, dignitaries, and international visitors expected at the festival.

SP Keni Bagra stressed the need for Form-C compliance for all foreign tourists to ensure safety and smooth tracking. He also urged the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and homestays to strengthen monitoring and law-and-order measures during the festival.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Hillang Yajik Strikes Gold at 57th Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bangkok

ADC Hage Tarung announced that the administration will soon release a set of dos and don’ts for accommodation providers. He also suggested that every hotel/homestay should keep a tourist guide map of Ziro for easy navigation.

TIO-cum-DTO (in-charge) Khoda Yakang Millo appealed to avoid plastic water bottles, promoting the campaign for “Zero Plastic Ziro”, and encouraged the use of eco-friendly alternatives like glass bottles.

Also Read- 22 Students from Jang Achieve Success in AISSEE: Pathway to Defence Careers

TDO-cum-DIPRO (in-charge) Tai Arun reminded hoteliers to update their trading and food safety licenses promptly. He assured that the DIPRO office will assist in publicity and promotion of local homestays to enhance visibility among visitors.

The meeting concluded with all stakeholders committing to extend full cooperation to the district administration for the smooth, safe, and sustainable hosting of the Ziro Festival of Music 2025.

The administration reiterated that this year’s edition will highlight Arunachal’s cultural vibrancy while setting an example in sustainable tourism and eco-friendly practices.