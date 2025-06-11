ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Prioritizes Law and Order, Disaster Readiness in Lower Subansiri

Taking note of the recent rain-induced damages and landslides, DC Perme underscored the need for a robust Monsoon Preparedness and Response Mechanism.

Last Updated: 11/06/2025
1 minute read
ZIRO– The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district, Mrs Oli Perme, kick-started her tenure with a high-level interaction-cum-review meeting focused on law and order and monsoon preparedness. The meeting, held with the Superintendent of Police, administrative officers, and Heads of Departments (HoDs), highlighted the district administration’s proactive approach to ensure safety and service delivery amid the ongoing monsoon season.

She directed all key infrastructure departments including PWD, RWD, PHED, Urban Development & Housing, and the Highway Division to remain on high alert, with personnel and machinery ready for immediate deployment.

A special directive was issued to the Highway and PWD departments to ensure that NH-13 remains unobstructed, as the route serves as a critical link for residents of Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts.

In terms of essential supplies, the DC reviewed the availability of food stocks and medicines, instructing the District Food & Civil Supplies Officer (DF&CSO) and the District Medical Officer (DMO) to maintain sufficient reserves to address any unforeseen situations.

Anticipating emergency scenarios, she also appealed to all officers to remain in station and avoid non-essential leave, emphasizing administrative readiness during the monsoon.

DC Perme concluded the meeting by calling on all officials to work collaboratively and contribute toward making Lower Subansiri a top-performing district in Arunachal Pradesh. The session ended with a unified commitment to uphold law and order, ensure effective service delivery, and safeguard public well-being through efficient disaster response.

Among those present were SP Keni Bagra, ADC Himani Meena, SDO Hage Tarung, DDMO Nima Drema, and other district officials.

