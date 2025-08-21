Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Launches Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign in Lower Subansiri

ZIRO- In a significant step to strengthen child health and immunization, the Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccination Campaign was inaugurated today in Lower Subansiri district by District Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme.

The launch ceremony, organised with the support of the District Medical Officer (DMO), District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (DRCHO I/c), Medical Superintendent, RRT-WHO team, and program officers, symbolized the district’s strong commitment to eliminating measles and rubella.

The DC formally inaugurated the campaign by cutting the ribbon on the vaccine carrier. She also administered an Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) booster dose and Vitamin A supplementation to a child beneficiary, underscoring the district administration’s hands-on approach to public health.

About the Campaign

Target Group: Children aged 9 months to 5 years

Coverage: Schools, Anganwadi centres, and remote villages, with focus on hard-to-reach areas

Duration: 21st to 27th August 2025

Safety Measures: Cold chain maintenance and deployment of trained healthcare workers

Speaking on the occasion, DMO Dr. Millo Kunya urged parents and communities to actively participate to achieve maximum coverage. Monitoring teams have been formed to ensure smooth implementation and address any challenges.

The initiative forms part of the broader national mission to eliminate measles and rubella, both highly contagious diseases posing significant risks to child health.

Residents of Lower Subansiri have been encouraged to bring their children to the nearest vaccination sites and contribute to this life-saving campaign.