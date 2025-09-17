Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Flags Off ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ Campaign at Ziro

ZIRO- The District Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Urban Development & Housing (UD&H), Ziro Division, formally launched the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign under the theme “Swachhotsav” at the Mini Secretariat Building, Ziro.

The campaign, observed from September 17 to October 2, 2025, was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme in the presence of Tai Sangkio, Executive Engineer, UD&H Ziro, administrative officers, HoDs, government officials, and members of the public.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

In her address, DC Perme emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and sustainability, urging citizens to make Ziro a model of hygiene and environmental stewardship. She also administered the Swachhata Pledge, reaffirming the district’s commitment to the vision of “Clean India, Green India.”

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign aims to ensure mass participation in cleanliness drives, awareness on waste management, and sustainable sanitation practices. A series of activities and events will be organized across the district leading up to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.