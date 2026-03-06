Arunachal: DC Oli Perme Flags Off Garbage Trucks in Ziro

ZIRO- A formal handing-over and flagging-off ceremony for four hydraulic garbage tipper trucks was held in Ziro on Thursday under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The vehicles were handed over to the District Medical Officer of the District Health Society, Lower Subansiri district, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of the District Health Society, Smti Oli Perme.

The initiative aims to strengthen waste management infrastructure in the Ziro Valley and support ongoing environmental initiatives in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Malati Malakar, Senior Manager (HR-CSR) at Indian Oil’s Assam Oil Division State Office in Guwahati, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to community welfare. She commended the district administration’s Plastic Ziro initiative and said the addition of the four garbage tipper trucks would further reinforce the Clean Ziro, Green Ziro movement.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme appreciated the role of SMILE Ziro and thanked Indian Oil Corporation Limited for extending support to the district’s environmental efforts through its CSR programme. She also acknowledged the contribution of former Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP for facilitating the initiative that eventually led to the successful implementation of the project.

SMILE Ziro, a local non-governmental organisation, played a key role in the initiative by approaching IOCL under its CSR programme and requesting the donation of four garbage tipper trucks to strengthen public service delivery and waste management in the region.

District Medical Officer Dr. Millo Kunya also addressed the gathering during the programme.

Among others present at the event were Mudang Tacho, Deputy General Manager (Operations) at Indian Oil’s Assam Oil Division State Office in Guwahati; Mithil Dhore, Station In-Charge of the Ziro ALG Aviation Fuel Station; administrative officers and heads of departments; members of SMILE Ziro led by founder Dr. Nani Tamang Jose and chairman Taru Tana; General Secretary of TSD Hage Komo; Chairman of Ujwal Ziro Charity Mission Duley Pai; PRI members, officials from IOCL and the district administration, along with members of the public.

Officials stated that the addition of the four vehicles is expected to significantly improve waste collection and management in the region, contributing to broader efforts to maintain environmental sustainability and cleanliness in Ziro Valley.