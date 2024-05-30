Arunachal: DC office Ziro mourns demise of Biren Sonowal

ZIRO- The officers and officials of Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri District mourned the untimely demise of Biren Sonowal, driver, who expired after a prolonged cancer related illness at North Lakhimpur, Assam today morning.

Biren Sonowal had joined as a driver at DC office Ziro in 1992 and was serving at the same post until his death this morning.

During the condolence meeting led by DC Vivek H.P, ADC Himani Meena, officers and officials of the District Secretariat, DC Vivek H.P extended deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.