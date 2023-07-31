Arunachal: DC office Ziro bids farewell to two officials

ZIRO- Two outgoing officials of DC office Ziro were accorded warm farewell at a function organized at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

The first official was DC office drive driver Ambir Prasad Poon who superannuated after completing 38 years, six months and 24 days of dedicated service.Ambir Prasad Poon had joined as handyman in 1985 and promoted as driver in 1988 under DC office Ziro.

The second official to be bade farewell was circle officer Khoda Jailyang who was transferred to Kra Dadi District. Jailyang had joined DC office Ziro in 2020.

While extending best wishes to both the officials, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime commended the sincere and devoted services rendered by them for the sake of people of the District.

Transfer postings and superannuation is a part and parcel of every Govt. official. However, one thing I want to highlight is that there is no age limit for learning. I have served in many remote and far off places in the state where I learnt many things from these places depending upon the place of postings.

I picked up reading habit at Anini and learnt computer at Ziro while posted as a circle officer who has been helpful to me not only in my service life but also in my life, he explained.

The function was also attended by EAC’s Tame Yajum, Tage Tatung, circle officer Amina Nabam, staffs and officials of District Secretariat.