Arunachal: DC Namsai announced 60-day Tobacco Free Youth Campaign from 24 Sep

NAMSAI- The Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, who is also the Chairman of the District Health Society, has officially announced the commencement of the 60-day Tobacco Free Youth Campaign (TFYC) 2.0, running from September 24th to November 23rd, 2024.

This initiative is a part of the National Tobacco Control Programme and aims to create awareness and promote a tobacco-free environment among the youth.

The launch event, held at the Mini-Secretariat, was graced by several dignitaries including Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ng Urmila Mancheykhun, Zilla Parishad Member Piyong Ng Sawani Hopak, and Commissioner (Retired) TB Bagra.

In attendance were also State Coordinators of the National Tobacco Control Programme from the Northeast region, Heads of Departments, stakeholders, educational leaders, youth organizations, student unions, and rehabilitation representatives.

During the event, the Chairman emphasized the target of making at least 20 villages tobacco-free during the campaign and encouraged active participation from the youth and all segments of society.

The District Programme Officer, Dr. C.M. Thamoung, elucidated the objectives of TFYC 2.0 through a detailed presentation. A significant moment of the event was when all participants solemnly took an Anti-Tobacco Pledge led by the Chairman.

Furthermore, discussions revolved around the broader ambit of the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, with insights shared by District Nodal Officer, State Coordinators, and senior citizen participants. Topics such as the prevalence of HIV and Hepatitis in the district were also addressed, shedding light on the current status and ongoing efforts.

In his closing remarks, the District Collector assured the formation of a specialized committee to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the district’s De-Addiction Centres, ensuring effective monitoring and management.

Coordination among various stakeholders combating substance abuse, including government bodies, rehabilitation centers, and law enforcement agencies, was emphasized to streamline efforts for a substance-free society.

The meeting, divided into two segments, marked an essential milestone in promoting public health and wellbeing: the launch of the TFYC 2.0 and discussions on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, signaling a collective commitment towards a healthier and drug-free community.