Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri Leads Monsoon Preparedness Drive

ZIRO- In anticipation of the South-West Monsoon, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, Vivek H.P, convened a high-level emergency preparedness meeting at the DC Conference Hall in Ziro today.

The session brought together heads of key departments, including the District Disaster Management Office (DDMO), Administrative Officers, Police, and sectoral departments.

The focus of the meeting was to assess monsoon readiness across urban and rural zones, particularly the status of the drainage systems.

DC Vivek H.P expressed concern about the potential for urban flooding and waterlogging and instructed the PWD and UD & Housing departments to clear drains of silt and garbage on an urgent basis.

Also Read- Muslim Men Must Treat Wives Equally, Cautions Against Misuse of Quranic Provision: Allahabad HC

He cited coastal cities like Goa and Thiruvananthapuram as examples of effective urban planning, where robust drainage prevents flooding despite intense rains. He further ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures and toilets along the banks of the Kley River and local streams, directing that a compliance report be submitted promptly.

The Departments of Forest and Power were tasked with clearing tall trees near high-tension wires to avoid power disruptions during storms. The Public Health & Engineering (PH&E) department was instructed to ensure uninterrupted potable water supply, while the Water Resources Department (WRD) will monitor water levels weekly and submit reports to the DDMO.

Also Read- Massive Rs 14 Crore Loan Scam Uncovered at Roing Apex Bank

To bolster public awareness, the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO) was asked to disseminate emergency contact numbers, including:

District Disaster Control Room: 1077

Police & Fire: 112

Women Helpline: 181

Child Helpline: 1098

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment from the district administration to protect public safety through proactive planning and inter-departmental coordination.

Among those present were ADC Mrs Himani Meena, SDO Hage Tarung, DySP Ojing Lego, and DDMO Mrs Nima Drema.