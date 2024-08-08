ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri emphasizes accurate and impartial data uploading

Lower Subansiri District Health Society holds 1st quarterly meet at GTGH

ZIRO-  Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner-cum- chairman of District Health Society Vivek H.P urged for correct, timely and non-partisan uploading of the datas at the Health Management Information System (HMIS) portal.

Chairing the first quarterly review meeting of the District Health Society at conference hall of Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here today, the DC said the benefits of health facilities made available by the Govt. should reach to all the needy targets irrespective of their economic status or place of stay.

I appeal the doctors and officials of GTGH to collate and project correct beneficiaries and upload them timely at the HMIS portal to ensure needy health beneficiaries avail the benefits made available by Govt. for them, said the DC.

District Medical Officer Dr. Nani Rika also urged the doctors particularly the programme officers to be non-partisan in relaying the health beneficiaries at the HMIS portal. The DMO also urged the programme officers to attend the second review meeting with more incisive and accurate datas.

 The DHS review meeting was also attended by GTGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Koj Jarbo, DRCHO Dr. Singpor Rigia, DTO Dr. Hage Nibo, DPO (VDBDCPO) Dr. Kuru Tama, District Programme Officers and Medical Officers of CHCs, PHCs, Health Wellness Centers, ANMs, DPMSU and BPMSU staffs of Lower Subansiri District.

