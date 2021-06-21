Arunachal: DC Kra Daadi launches the Maha Aabhiyaan for Covid-19 Vaccination

PALIN- Higio Tala, Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi launched the Maha Aabhiyaan for Covid-19 Vaccination today at Covid Vaccination Centre, Palin Town.

He lauded the efforts of all health workers for their relentless efforts in vaccinating the people of the district. He said that public cooperation is needed and they must extend every possible help to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries of the district. He cites the example of many dreaded diseases that have been eliminated/eradicated due to the public support. So all must come forward to contain this pandemic, he exhorted.

He also cautioned the public not to believe in rumor mongers. Later, the DC administered the pledge for adhering to covid appropriate behaviors to the participants.

District Medical Officer, Dr. Mrs. Chasen Lowang Mallo briefed the objectives of the mission. She informed that all population above 18 years of age must be vaccinated through the mission. An environment of celebration must be created so that beneficiaries come forward for vaccination, she added further.

During the programme, Byabang Roshan, an active local youth leader was announced as the Brand Ambassador for the vaccination mission.

The launching ceremony was also attended by Khyoda Ram, Zilla Parishad Member, Palin East, Dr Gimi Tang, District Surveillance Officer amongst others.