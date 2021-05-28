Arunachal: DC, Kra Daadi directs police to take strict measures against Covid-19 SOP violators

PALIN- Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi Higio Tala directed the police to take strict measures against Covid-19 SOP violators. He was speaking in a review meeting on Covid-19 preparedness with all stakeholders today in his chamber.

He applauded the tireless services of the healthcare workers and all other officials in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DC, also directed the police to take strict measures against Covid-19 SOP violators. Sufficient police personnels must be deployed at entry and exit point. Intra-village movement must be restricted in declared containment zones, he added further.

Dr Nani Tanyo, DRCHO presented the status of Covid-19 vaccination coverage of the district. A total of 3669 persons have been vaccinated till now, he informed. He also told that many persons from the district are being vaccinated at Itanagar Capital Region. He attributed this to be one of the reasons for low percentage coverage of vaccination in the district.

Dr. Chasen Lowang Mallo, District Medical Officer, Torum Makcha, Dy.SP and Gumku Tako, Circle Officer, Gangte also expressed their views and suggestions.