Arunachal: DC Inspects New JNV School at Taliha

DAPORIJO- An inspection of the proposed Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Langpa Dagiam under Taliha circle in Upper Subansiri district was carried out on March 27 by a team led by Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo.

The inspection team, which included officials from JNV and members of the School Management Committee, visited the site to assess the readiness of infrastructure for the commencement of the 2026 academic session.

According to members of the local School Management Committee, basic infrastructure for the school has been provisionally completed with significant support from the local community. Around 15 SPT (semi-permanent) structures, including classrooms and teachers’ quarters, have been constructed through voluntary efforts and public contributions.

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Officials stated that the inspection aimed to evaluate whether the available facilities are adequate for the initial functioning of the school until permanent infrastructure is developed.

Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo noted that the existing arrangements were satisfactory for provisional establishment. He acknowledged the role of community participation in creating the infrastructure and emphasised the need for continued cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of the institution.

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He further assured that the district administration would extend necessary support to maintain a conducive academic environment. The establishment of the JNV is expected to improve access to quality education in the region, particularly for students from remote areas.

Authorities indicated that further steps will be taken in coordination with the concerned departments and JNV authorities for the development of permanent infrastructure.