Arunachal: DC Inaugurates Basic English Course for Gaon Buras, Gaon Buris of Diibo Village

ZIRO- In a progressive move toward grassroots empowerment and inclusive education, Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, inaugurated the 3rd Edition of the Basic English Course for the Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris of Diibo Village. The event, organized by the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association, was held at the Government Middle School, TPD, Ziro.

Yachang Tacho, Convenor of the Association, outlined the programme’s objectives, aiming to build basic English literacy among traditional village leaders to better equip them in administrative and governance matters. He submitted a memorandum to the DC requesting:

Also Read- ABK, AdiSU, and ABKYW Extend Relief to Kaying Fire Victims

Refresher trainings on relevant Regulations and Acts

Honorarium support for volunteer teachers

Equipment and tools for a smart classroom setup

Taking inspiration from the initiative, Dr. Millo Kunya, District Medical Officer, pledged to extend similar educational support to the Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris of Kalung and Reru Villages, highlighting the importance of CMAAY and PMJAY health schemes. She urged all traditional leaders and villagers to register and access quality, cashless healthcare services.

Also Read- Keyi Panyor DC Leads Comprehensive Inspection of 22 Schools to Revamp Education Standards

Dr. Subu Tasso Kampu, President of Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), appreciated the program and called upon the support of local leaders in combating drug abuse in Ziro valley.

Speaking as Guest of Honour, Keni Bagra, Superintendent of Police, emphasized that Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris serve as the “eyes and ears of the Administration” and must be well-versed with their powers and responsibilities.

He remarked, “Now, as you can read your name and do the signature, unscrupulous people will think twice to cheat you.” He also committed to organizing cyber-crime awareness sessions for them.

Also Read- Delta Boeing 737 Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles After Engine Fire

In her keynote address, Chief Guest Mrs Oli Perme, DC of Lower Subansiri, praised the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association for its visionary efforts and promised to consider the submitted memorandum positively and urgently.

Prominent figures present at the event included:

Mrs Mudo Dumi, Chairperson, Mudo Tamo Memorial College, Hapoli

Tage Tado, Retired Director of Transport, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh

CO Mide Bage, DD-ICDS Dani Yami, FAO Hage Yana Jopir, Tax & Excise Takhe Rinyo Nani, PRI members, APWWS members, and other government officials.

The initiative was widely appreciated by the local community and is expected to enhance governance and accountability at the grassroots level, bridging the gap between traditional leadership and modern administrative systems.