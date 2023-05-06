Arunachal: DC distributes Vocal for local SNP items in Ziro

ZIRO- Along with regular rice and dal Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) food items, locally produced millet packets were distributed to ICDS beneficiaries here yesterday.

Appreciating the concept of ‘vocal for local’ in distribution of SNP items to women and children, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime appreciated the Ziro-I ICDS project for bringing in change and innovation in distribution of SNP food items for overall nutritional growth and development of women and children in the district.

Beneficiaries from 108 Anganwadi Centers were distributed SNP food items in presence of Deputy Director ICDS, CDPO Ziro-I ICDS Project and ICDS functionaries.