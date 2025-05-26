Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Visits Tezu, Pledges Support for Museum, Child Welfare, and CD Projects

TEZU- Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul carried out an extensive visit to several key project sites in Tezu on Monday, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to cultural heritage, infrastructure development, and child welfare.

The minister began her tour at the District Museum, where she was briefed by District Research Officer J. Rondo on the museum’s current challenges and developmental needs.

Applauding the efforts of the local team, Pul assured that her ministry would extend full support to enhance the museum’s facilities.

“Our museums are a reflection of our identity and heritage,” Pul stated. “Cultural preservation must go hand-in-hand with community development.”

Also Read- Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar Remembered: Minister Dasanglu Pul Leads Seminar and Social Welfare Review in Namsai

She stressed the importance of institutions like museums in promoting tribal cultures and local history, and promised targeted support to strengthen their role in regional identity building.

Pul also visited the under-construction residential quarters for the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), which is part of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) initiative. She praised the progress and highlighted the necessity of housing for grassroots officers to ensure efficient delivery of maternal and child health services.

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Her next stop was the site of the upcoming Community Convention Centre, a district initiative aimed at hosting cultural, social, and administrative functions. The minister lauded the innovative concept behind the centre, describing it as a “hub for community engagement and empowerment.”

Officials informed her that the centre will feature multi-purpose facilities for workshops, seminars, and public events—serving as a vital space for the local community.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Signs MoUs Worth ₹6,357 Crore during Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025

Concluding her visit, Pul reaffirmed the government’s goal of holistic rural development, combining infrastructure growth with social service enhancement and cultural conservation.

The minister was accompanied by Lohit Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, Lohit BJP President Gamso Bellai, Anjaw BJP President Bakhetso Tawsik, and senior government officials.